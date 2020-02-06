e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Leonardo DiCaprio calls me ‘lover’, says Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt

Leonardo DiCaprio calls me ‘lover’, says Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has said that his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, calls him ‘lover’.

hollywood Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:10 IST

Indo Asian News Service
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Brad Pitt in a scene from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Brad Pitt in a scene from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.(AP)
         

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt says he his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio calls him ‘lover’ and that they both root for each other.

Asked about his chemistry with DiCaprio, Pitt said: "Lover. He calls me Lover. It's a bit confusing, but I roll with it. You'll find, with most of the guys, I would say we're all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have respect for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other. And it plays, and it's pretty easy."

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is a fictional story of fading stardom told through aging star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Quentin Tarantino has woven real life stories into the plot with the infamous Charles Manson murders, including actor Sharon Tate, as a backdrop.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. ( AP )

Pitt added that he loves working with Tarantino. "He has such a verve for the filmmaking process. He's knows he's not going to be there, but for 10 films, so it's not going to be indefinite. He has such reverence for filming and for film that, he makes a party out of it. He loves a story. If we're in the middle of a good story, the take is going to wait. We'll get to the take and it's going to be good, but we're going to finish the story," said the actor.

At the moment, Pitt is looking forward to the upcoming Oscar ceremony, in which Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has garnered 10 nominations. Pitt has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, and has been a firm favourite in the category all through the awards season. The other categories in which the film is nominated at the Oscars are Best Film, Best Director (for Tarantino), Best Actor (for DiCaprio) Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

The Oscars ceremony will air in India on February 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi explains why he opposed GST for years as Gujarat CM
PM Modi explains why he opposed GST for years as Gujarat CM
‘Won’t let your unemployment end’: PM Modi rains darts at Cong in Parliament
‘Won’t let your unemployment end’: PM Modi rains darts at Cong in Parliament
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Xiaomi will soon launch new products under Redmi lineup
Xiaomi will soon launch new products under Redmi lineup
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News