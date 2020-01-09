Leonardo DiCaprio saves man who fell off cruise ship, was stranded at sea for 11 hours

hollywood

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio turned real life hero for one very lucky man. According to a report in E! News, the actor saved a man who fell off a cruise ship and was stranded at sea for hours.

The man worked on a cruise ship and was intoxicated when he toppled off the ship and into the sea on December 30. He swam for 11 hours in the water but was ultimately saved by Leonardo, whose boat was the only one in the vicinity when the search for the man was called on. He was found right in time, just before sunset.

Leo was vacationing with his girlfriend Camilla Morrone in St Barts at the time. Pictures from their vacation went viral during the New Year’s. The two were seen frolicking at the beach, her in her leopard-print swimsuit and him with his dark shorts and sunnies.Leo was seen taking pictures and making videos of Camilla as they went into the sea.

Camilla is 22 years old while Leo is 45. Their age-gap has raise many eyebrows over the two years that they have been together. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Camilla addressed the same. “I probably would be curious about it too. I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating ... I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation,” she said.

Leo was recently seen at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony on Sunday in Los Angeles. He lost the Best Actor trophy to Joaquin Phoenix, who won it for Joker. Leo was nominated for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Leo has also got a nod in the Best Actor category of BAFTAs, the nominations for which were announced on Tuesday.

Apart from earning accolades for his work as an actor, Leo is also keeping his environmental activism at the forefront. He joined former US vice president Al Gore and other personalities in backing a new initiative to seek solutions to climate change. Leo’s organization Earth Alliance committed $5 million to Amazon fire relief effort.

