Leonardo DiCaprio has no idea about Inception’s cryptic ending: ‘It depends on the eye of the beholder’

hollywood

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:42 IST

Fans of Christopher Nolan’s Inception are still bothered with its ambiguous ending and now the film’s lead star, Leonardo DiCaprio, has joined in the debate, saying he has “no idea” what happened in the movie’s final scene. The 2010 film, considered a pioneer in the sci-fi genre, featured DiCaprio as Dominic Cobb, a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious or dreams of a person.

The film’s end scene where Cobb is eventually reunited with his children is often debated by the fans who wonder whether he was still in a dream or ultimately returned to reality. During a recent appearance on the podcast WTF With Marc Maron, the actor found himself talking about the film while discussing his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt’s much-debated film Ad Astra. “I have no idea. You’re just focused on your character, man,” DiCaprio said.

“I do get involved (with the story), but when it came to Christopher Nolan and his mind and how (Inception) was all pieced together, everyone was trying to constantly put that puzzle together,” the actor added. When asked his views about the film’s ending, DiCaprio said, “It depends on the eye of the beholder, I guess.”

Inception, which also featured Tom Hardy Marion Cotillard, Michael Caine, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cillian Murphy and Ken Watanabe, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

