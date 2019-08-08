Macaulay Culkin mocks Disney’s Home Alone reboot announcement, says this is what it’d actually look like

hollywood

Disney announced on Wednesday that it is rebooting classic comedy film Home Alone for its new TV streaming service, Disney+. The announcement was met with a lot of groans from film’s fans who are generally quite fed up with unnecessary reboots and remakes of beloved films at this point.

Even the film’s star, Macaulay Culkin doesn’t seem on board with the idea. The 38-year-old actor, who played little devil Kevin in the 1990 film, mocked the idea of the reboot in his own way on Instagram. He shared a picture of himself, chilling on the couch in his underpants, bingeing on fast food and some Netflix, like any of us on a lazy day off. “This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” he captioned the picture.

Macaulay’s fans and co-stars from Hollywood gave a thumbs-up to his idea for the reboot. “I would still watch it though,” wrote Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Even Seth Green gave his ‘full support’. However, Porn Hub wondered why he wasn’t eating the famous cheese pizza from the movie. “I would totally watch this over whatever crap they’re going to come up with,” wrote a fan. “I mean, would you even bother defending your house while you’re this relaxed,” wrote another.

Not just Home Alone, even Ben Stiller’s Night at the Museum is getting rebooted. Chief executive Bob Iger said Disney was “focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles... for example reimagining Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid for a new generation on Disney+.”

The three “Home Alone” films that received theatrical releases together grossed $914.8 million at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation. The 1990 original, in which eight-year-old Kevin McCallister is accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation and must defend his home from inept burglars, is widely seen as a classic Christmas family movie.

No casting details have been announced for the remake. Macaulay did, however, tweeted Wednesday: “Hey @Disney, call me!”

