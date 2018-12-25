Marvel fan finds parallels between Avengers Infinity War and Christmas, compares Thanos to Santa Claus, Vision to Jesus

A Marvel fan on Reddit has proposed a theory that Avengers: Infinity War is, in fact, a Christmas movie. Sharing the argument on Christmas day, the fan compared Thanos to Santa Claus and the Black Order to his elves.

“I have a theory that Infinity War is a true Christmas film,” wrote the user named YikedyYakedy. “Thanos is Father Christmas, and The Snap is his naughty/nice list, except this is equality Santa, so the list is perfectly balanced as it should be.”

The Redditor further compared Thanos’ all-encompassing knowledge about Tony Stark to the famous song lyric, “he knows when you are sleeping, he knows when you’re awake, he knows when you’ve been bad or good.”

The Redditor argued that the Battle of Wakanda ‘could be compared to the birth of baby Jesus’ comparing the Avengers to the shepherds. “Black Panther is Joseph,” the Redditor wrote and ‘Rocket, Groot and Thor are the three wise men.’ In this scenario, Vision is Jesus and Thanos is King Herod, trying to stop him from being ‘born’.

The post has received over 250 ‘upvotes’ so far. One commentor took the theory further and compared Thanos to Abraham, and Gamora to Isaac. “God (Red Skull) commands Abraham to kill his son,” the commenter wrote. “Could be that the Hulkbuster armour is as described in Ephesians 4:16,” the commenter continued, quoting, “From whom the whole body, joined and held together by every joint with which it is equipped, when each part is working properly, makes the body grow so that it builds itself up in love.”

“I’m sold,” another person commented on the theory, while a different person wrote, “The math checks out.”

Avengers: Infinity War is the most successful film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, grossing over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, including over Rs 250 crore in India. The fourth Avengers film, whose title was recently revealed as Avengers: Endgame, will be released in April, 2019. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 18:13 IST