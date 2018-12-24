Tony Stark will unite all six Infinity Stones and die, says Avengers Endgame theory

An Avengers: Endgame fan theory suggests that the Marvel superhero movie will flip the narrative from its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, and will be told from Tony Stark’s perspective. Infinity War was told from the villain Thanos’ point-of-view.

On the Marvel fan theories Reddit, one person wrote a detailed argument for why they believe the film will be Tony’s swansong. The only logical story for Endgame to follow, the Redditor writes, is for Tony to seek out all the Infinity Stones and help save those that were ‘killed’ by Thanos in Infinity War, by snapping his fingers. “Tony, maybe with the help of the dwarf who made Thor’s (hammer), will build a device that allows him to wield the infinity stones,” the Redditor wrote.

Since six Infinity Stones exist, and only six original Avengers survived, the Redditor theorised that each of them ‘will play a part in it and help to get the stones.’

Tony’s story will end with him bringing together all the Avengers and maybe even sacrificing himself to gain a higher form of existence, the theorist continued.

It has been rumoured for months that both Tony and Steve Rogers could be killed off in the film. Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have made it known that they wouldn’t want to drag out the stories of Iron Man and Captain America, and Evans’ tweet saying goodbye to the character was interpreted as him confirming Steve’s death.

We’ll find out when Avengers; Endgame is released in theatres in April, 2019. The film is directed by Joe & Anthony Russo and also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, among others.

