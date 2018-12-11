Marvel fan recuts Avengers Endgame trailer in the style of Logan, will make you cry like Captain America

As if the Avengers: Endgame trailer wasn’t melancholic enough, a Marvel fan has cut a new version of it in the style of the super-sad Logan trailer, scored to Johnny Cash’s Hurt.

The trailer focuses on love and loss, with Tony Stark’s final message for Pepper Potts taking up a majority of its one-and-a-half minute runtime. The second half also intersperses footage from older Marvel movies. For example, Hawkeye’s introduction is intercut with a shot of him hugging his family from Avengers: Age of Ultron, as are several glimpses of Tony’s dream, in which he sees his friends dead.

Chris Hemsworth lone shot in the trailer is accompanied by a glimpse from Thor: Ragnarok, in which he’s sharing a light moment with his slain brother, Loki.

Like the Logan trailer, this one also doubles down on the dour tone of the film. The only hopeful moment in the actual Endgame trailer came when Scott Lang makes an appearance towards the end, but in this Logan recut, it happens when Captain America says he knows their plan will work, “because I don’t know what I’m going to do if it doesn’t.”

The trailer ends with a neat spin: A shot of Doctor Strange’s Time Stone, suggesting that the editor - Youtube creator Mr. Krepshus - believes time travel will be the key to the Avengers’ victory. The trailer, which was uploaded on December 9, has already accumulated over 150,000 views. Meanwhile, the actual trailer has broken the record for the most views for any movie trailer, in the first 24 hours of release. The trailer was seen over 289 million times.

The fan edit retains the Logan’s trailer’s minimalist font, and reveals the title to be ‘Endgame’. Logan was a critical and commercial success, notching a surprise Best Adapted Screenplay nomination at the Academy Awards. The film served as Hugh Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson, among others. It has been scheduled for an April release.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 16:03 IST