e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Marvel had been foreshadowing Thor’s injury for years, but you totally missed it. See the clues here

Marvel had been foreshadowing Thor’s injury for years, but you totally missed it. See the clues here

Marvel had apparently been leaving behind a trail of clues, foreshadowing Thor’s injury in Ragnarok, but you missed it. Check them out here.

hollywood Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Chris Hemsworth as Thor.
Chris Hemsworth as Thor.
         

A Marvel fan account on Instagram has noticed a recurring motif involving the God of Thunder, Thor. Over the course of several films, the character has suffered injuries to his eye, building towards him finally losing one eye altogether.

A collage of images was shared by the account recently, with the caption, “All leading to this.” The images show Thor having sustained an injury to his right eye across several MCU films, such as the first and second Thor adventures. One image even shows a strike across a painting of Thor, again on his right eye. “As it was foretold or in this case foreshadowed,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Whaaa,” wrote another.

 

In Thor: Ragnarok, the character ends up losing his eye, but it is replaced in Avengers: Infinity War.

In a recent interview to Collider, Thor director Kenneth Branagh recalled the importance of casting Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston in the first film. “I’ll never forget the moment that we cast those two boys,” he said. “It was like a sort of meditation or a sort of incantation… Kevin Feige must’ve walked around this long oval table a hundred times on that Saturday morning as I kept sort of saying, ‘I think we should call them.’ ‘Are you sure?’ ‘Yeah, I think we should call them.’… and I knew how profoundly serious that decision was. Kevin said, ‘We’ll never make a more important decision in this company than what’s happening in this room, Saturday morning at 10:30, when you pick up the phone to Chris Hemsworth and then Tom Hiddleston. It’s either going to work or it’s not. Good luck.’”

Also read: Marvel fans totally missed this Avengers Endgame Easter egg that has emotional connection to Tony Stark

The character will return in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, to be directed by Taika Waititi. The film will also feature Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In