Michael B. Jordan in talks with Warner Bros to play Superman

Actor Michael B Jordan has reportedly pitched an idea for a Superman movie to Warner Bros. The film, even if it gets greenlit, will not release before 2023.

hollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:58 IST

Asian News International
Michael B. Jordan attends a press conference for Just Mercy.
Michael B. Jordan attends a press conference for Just Mercy.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
         

American actor Michael B. Jordan pitched an idea for a new take on Superman to Warner Bros. This year the 32-year-old star’s production company, Outlier Society, signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. in January, so it’s not all too shocking that the star would make the move from Marvel to DC.

While Jordan did pitch his own take on the beloved caped superhero, the film--if it were to be greenlit--would reportedly not hit the theatres before 2023. This is because Jordan is busy with the list of upcoming projects as well as Warner Bros.’

 

Despite reports of a reboot, there is no script or director attached to Jordan’s pitch, Variety reports.

Recently, actor Henry Cavill had said in an interview that he is not yet done with playing Superman in the DC universe. “The cape is in the closet,” Cavill said in Mens’ Health’s December cover story, reports variety.com.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda buys new house, declares he is too scared of his big house and wants mom to make it a home. See family pic

“It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honest of the character I wasn’t to get into. I want to reflect the comic books.

“That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.” Cavill’s statement came as Warner Bros. has refrained from announcing any new films starring the British actor since its decision to revamp the plan for the DC Extended Universe following Justice League’s flop.

