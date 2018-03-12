New Avengers: Infinity War trailer knows that Black Panther is huge now, teases epic Wakanda battle. Watch here

A new TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War, noting its new release date, was shared online on Monday. The 30-second clip teased glimpses of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and their formidable new adversary, Thanos. The third Avengers movie will release on April 27 worldwide, one week ahead of its previous release date, May 4.

The film will pit the superheroes against Thanos, whose master plan to accumulate all the Infinity Stones has been quietly playing out in the Marvel Universe movies. Armed with the powerful Infinity Gauntlet, the supervillain, played by Josh Brolin through motion capture, has been billed as the most terrifying villain in the MCU.

This new trailer features glimpses of Thanos, as well as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man (who may or may not survive the film). There are also quick shots of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who will be meeting the Avengers for the first time, and Spider-Man.

But the biggest takeaway is the inclusion of Black Panther, whose solo movie just crossed the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Industry insiders are predicting a switch in marketing that will highlight Black Panther’s involvement similar to what happened with Justice League after the success of Wonder Woman.

A key action sequence set in Wakanda has been frequently hinted at in all the material we’ve seen so far from the film.

According to Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine in the Marvel movies, the cast shot one action set-piece that features over 40 superheroes. Avengers: Infinity War stars Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston.

