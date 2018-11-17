New details on Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean replacement emerge

Johnny Depp could be replaced by a female character in the upcoming reboot of the multi billion-dollar grossing action-adventure franchise. According to a new report, Disney is intent on replacing the troubled star in the lead role.

According to HN Entertainment, via We Got This Covered, a character named Redd could replace Depp’s Jack Sparrow. She’s a “revamped character in the popular Disneyland attraction who’s also a meet-in-greet park character” - reportedly based on Irish pirate Anne Bonny.

Depp, who has been embroiled in personal and professional problems in recent years, most recently starred in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in which he plays the title character. Depp’s most recent Pirates film was also the franchise’s lowest grossing. His box office slump has been accompanied by allegations of domestic abuse by ex-wife, Amber Heard.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Johnny Depp in a scene from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. (AP)

It was recently reported that Disney was having discussions with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to reboot the series. The original screenwriter of the franchise, Stuart Beattie, was the first to publicly confirm that Disney Studios appears to be ditching the star as they rework the entire franchise. “I think he’s had a great run. Obviously, he’s made that character his own and it’s become the character he’s most famous for now. And kids all over the world love him as that character. So I think it’s been great for him, it’s been great for us, so I’m just very, very happy about it,” he said, according to Daily Mail.

Beattie feels no matter what Depp does next, his career high point will be defined by the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, which have amassed more than $4 billion worldwide.

He said: “I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy. It’s the only character he has played five times, it’s the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it’s what he’ll be remembered for.”

Names being floated around the internet for Depp’s replacement include Daisy Ridley and Karen Gillan.

