Nick Jonas dances to Morni Banke before show, asks fans to watch Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink

Singer Nick Jonas has shared a special post to congratulate his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra on her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. The movie marks Priyanka’s comeback to Bollywood and will release in India and US on Friday.

Nick took to Instagram to talk about the film and what he thought about his. He told his fans to catch the film as well. “This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful, and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by @shonalibose

’s direction. @priyankachopra I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film. You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people’s lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire The Sky Is Pink cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie,” he wrote. He shared a poster of the film with his post.

Nick also shared a video of himself dancing to Badhaai Ho’s Morni Banke before a concert. He is seen grooving with a lot of energy to the song, dressed in an orange suit.

Recently, Priyanka had talked about Nick’s love for Punjabi music. “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country,” she told Bombay Times in an interview. He has also previously been seen dancing to songs Hauli Hauli and First Class.

Nick is also joining the The Voice for the show’s upcoming 18th season. He joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton as well as host Carson Daly on the music competition series. “I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family. It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices,” Nick said.

“I am so excited season 18 The Voice to be joining their crew amazing coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. While I am excited to be working withy you guys.. I am coming for you... I cant wait to work with some amazing talent.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:41 IST