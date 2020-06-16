e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Not Captain America, Chris Evans reveals his favourite Marvel superhero

Not Captain America, Chris Evans reveals his favourite Marvel superhero

Even though he’s famous for playing Captain America, actor Chris Evans has revealed that growing up, he had an entirely different favourite superhero.

hollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Chris Evans as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Chris Evans as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
         

Actor Chris Evans may be synonymous with Captain America, the superhero he has played across eight years in several Marvel films, but the character wasn’t his favourite growing up. In an interview to Style magazine, Evans has revealed which Marvel superhero used to be his favourite as a child.

“I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my childhood hero. I would have loved doing scenes like attaching myself to the sides of buildings and trying to spring from one building to the next,” he said. In the MCU, Spider-Man is played by actor Tom Holland.

Also read: Did Captain America predict the coronavirus in 2011? Screengrab from Marvel movie goes viral as internet sleuths investigate

In Holland’s first film as Spidey, he has a fun exchange with Steve Rogers during the Berlin airport action scene. Evans continued, “I would have hated to wear Spider-Man’s mask. I’m very claustrophobic, and I doubt whether I could have worn that kind of full suit and mask for hours a day on a set. I much prefer my Captain America outfit, which I think is cooler anyway!”

Evans concluded his run as Captain America in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, garnering much acclaim in the process. He’d started his career in the MCU with 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

But it wasn’t an easy choice for him to sign onto the role. He said, “I was very worried about not being able to walk down the street without being recognised because I like my anonymity. But the greater worry was the commitment to a long-term contract and knowing that for potentially the next 10 years of your life you’re going to be playing the same character. It was not an easy decision, but now I’m very happy with it.”

