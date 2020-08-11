e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / On Chris Hemsworth’s birthday, the emotional reason behind why he named his daughter India

On Chris Hemsworth’s birthday, the emotional reason behind why he named his daughter India

On Chris Hemsworth’s birthday, here’s the reason why he and his wife Elsa Pataky named their daughter, India.

hollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2020 06:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have three children.
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have three children.
         

Chris Hemsworth’s relationship with India goes back well beyond the time he visited the country to shoot his film Extraction. India is the name of the Australian actor’s daughter, and there’s a story behind it.

Hemsworth, who turns 37 on August 11, is married to model and actor Elsa Pataky, who spent a lot of time in India. While promoting his film Men in Black: International in 2019, the actor told IANS, “My wife spent lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from.” Besides India Rose, Hemsworth and Pataky have two more children - Sasha and Tristan.

 

The actor has since spoken about the country on several occasions, especially after he shot Extraction in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. “I love the place and the people,” he said at a press event, “Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people.”

He added, “I have such pleasant memories of people and interactions there, and a lot of enthusiasm and positivity. There was real excitement for us shooting there. We had never shot there before. From the crew it felt like there were not many films like this being shot there so there was a unique sort of originality to it.”

Also read: Chris Hemsworth made repeated goof-ups in Avengers Infinity War. And they’re in the film

The actor was also surprised by the popularity of his Marvel character Thor in India. In fact, directors Joe and Anthony Russo had said that while making Avengers: Endgame, they’d often inspire themselves by watching in-theatre videos of Indian fans cheering at Thor’s entry in Avengers: Infinity War.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Supreme Court to hear 6 BSP MLAs’ transfer plea today
Supreme Court to hear 6 BSP MLAs’ transfer plea today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
The many rebellions of Congress leaders
The many rebellions of Congress leaders
More Covid patients in Delhi hospitals after two-week lull
More Covid patients in Delhi hospitals after two-week lull
Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption: Manmohan Singh
Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption: Manmohan Singh
Experts counter Trump’s Covid-19 Election Day coronavirus vaccine timeline
Experts counter Trump’s Covid-19 Election Day coronavirus vaccine timeline
Cellular structure critical for Covid-19 replication identified
Cellular structure critical for Covid-19 replication identified
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In