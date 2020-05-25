e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Chris Hemsworth made repeated goof-ups in Avengers Infinity War. And they’re in the film

Chris Hemsworth made repeated goof-ups in Avengers Infinity War. And they’re in the film

Chris Hemsworth’s mispronunciation of a key location in Avengers: Infinity War left a lot of Marvel fans scratching their heads.

May 25, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in a still from Avengers: Infinity War.
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in a still from Avengers: Infinity War.
         

Actor Chris Hemsworth had a difficult time pronouncing ‘Nidavellir’ in Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, he did it on multiple occasions, and both mispronunciations made it into the final film.

The actor, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pronounced Nidavellir as Nivadellir. Videos of the goof-up made it to Twitter. “Thor says ‘Nivadellir’ instead of ‘Nidavellir’. (The d and v are switched) He says it wrong twice on Quill’s ship, and again while riding inside the pod with Rocket and Groot. Yet, In the third act of the film he correctly pronounces it as ‘Nidavellir’,” one fan noted on Twitter.

 

The error is even noted on the film’s IMDb page, under ‘goofs’. The entry reads, “When Thor is explaining to the Guardians of the Galaxy where they need to go to forge a weapon to kill Thanos, he pronounces the destination as ‘Nivadellir’ instead of ‘Nidavellir’. He says it wrong twice in that scene. Yet, In the third act of the film he correctly pronounces it as ‘Nidavellir’.”

Several Marvel fans offered their take on the matter in a Reddit thread dedicated to the goof-up. “I caught this on my second watch and confirmed it on my 3rd (and 4th). He absolutely pronounces it incorrectly that entire scene,” one fan wrote. “I just watched Infinity War again and had to double check, but Thor definitely pronounces it Nivadellir every single time, while everyone else pronounces it Nidavellir. I have an extremely hard time imagining that The Russos & Co. would let something so important go unnoticed. Do you think it was intentional?” wrote another.

Also read: Marvel fans collectively cry over Tony Stark detail from Avengers Endgame that you all totally missed. See here

Avengers: Infinity War was released in 2018, and became the first MCU film to make more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office, until it was eclipsed by its successor, Avengers: Endgame. Hemsworth is expected to reprise his role in the third Guardians of the Galaxy film and the fourth Thor film. He most recently appeared as a black market mercenary in Netflix’s Extraction.

