Orlando Bloom pranked by fiancé Katy Perry on live radio, falls for it. Watch video

Actor Orlando Bloom, in an appearance on BBC Radio 1, was pranked by fiance Katy Perry. Bloom was promoting his new Amazon Prime Video series, Carnival Row.

The host initiated a game with the actor, in which callers would showcase their best celebrity impressions for Bloom to judge. The first caller did Tom Hardy as Bane from The Dark Knight Rises, and the second called did an impression of Sir Richard Attenborough, narrating one of his nature documentaries. While Bloom was marginally appreciative of the Tom Hardy impression, he was very impressed with the man who mimicked Attenborough.

And then it was the turn of ‘Gemma, from Hertfordshire’, who thought she’d do a Katy Perry impression for Bloom. “Well I’ll be the judge of that,” the actor said. To further sell the gag, ‘Gemma’ put on a British accent as she said, “Alright,” and sang a couple of lines from Katy’s song, I Kissed a Girl. A visibly unimpressed Bloom listened patiently, but praised ‘Gemma’ for her effort. “Gemma, that was great, really well done. Not convinced, but, you know, it’s hard for me, because I do live with that voice,” he said, before the host butted in, “Hi Katy Perry!”

A stunned Bloom sat in silence, and then said, “Babe, is that you babe?” Katy replied, “Honey I thought you knew me better. Do you think we should be going down this long road if you can’t even tell my voice?”

Bloom tried to save the situation by giving Katy a compliment. “That was so amazing,” he said. “You know what was so amazing was that you did the English version of you. It was so clever.”

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. The singer shared a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram, and captioned the post, “Full bloom.”

