Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged. See her enormous ring, announcement pic

Singer Katy Perry says she got engaged to actor Orlando Bloom on Valentine’s Day this year, following a three-year on-off romance. The “Part of me” hitmaker on Friday took to Instagram to share the news, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons as she showed off her flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colourful pink jewel in the centre, reported People magazine.

“Full bloom,” she captioned the picture in an apparent play on her fiance’s last name. Bloom shared the same image and captioned it, “Lifetimes”. It would be a second marriage for both Bloom and Perry, who started dating in 2016. Bloom was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and they share a son together while Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand for two years

Katy’s mother Mary Hudson also shared images of the emotional proposal on Facebook, with caption: “Look who got engaged last night.”

She recently apologised for the shoe designs from her label resembling blackface. Her brand management company issued an apology in response to the controversy. Also, the shoes have been removed from Perry’s collection website, reported E! Online. The ‘Roar’ singer has come under fire recently for her Rue Face Slip-On Loafers and its high-heeled counterpart, Ora Face Block Heel, which were available in both black and beige colours. Both the shoes feature gold eyes, a nose and rep lips on them.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 20:04 IST