Katy Perry’s fashion line under fire

Singer Katy Perry was slammed on social media for designing shoes which resembled ‘blackface’ imagery.

The shoes in question were black ‘Rue Face Slip On Loafers’ and ‘Ora Face Block Heel Sandals’ that have cut-out faces, red lips, big blue eyes and a triangular nose on the top, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Social media users have compared the shoes to “blackface make-up”. One user even cited that “ignorance is never a fashion statement”.

Following the backlash, the shoes were pulled out from the stores.

Perry and Global Brands Group issued the statement saying they did not have any intention to inflict any pain.

“The Rue and The Ora were part of a collection that was released last summer in 9 different colorways (black, blue, gold, graphite, lead, nude, pink, red, silver) and envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism.

“I was saddened when it was brought to my attention that it was being compared to painful images reminiscent of blackface. Our intention was never to inflict any pain. We have immediately removed them from Katy Perry Collections,” it read.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 18:19 IST