Home / Hollywood / Priyanka Chopra starts prepping for her movie with Celine Dion, Text For You; shares pics from her salon session

Priyanka Chopra starts prepping for her movie with Celine Dion, Text For You; shares pics from her salon session

Priyanka Chopra has starting preparing for her next film, Text For You. She has shared pictures from her salon as she got a manicure and hair colour ahead of the shoot.

hollywood Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra has shared new pictures on Instagram.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra has started preparing for her next project, Text For You. She shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram Stories, showing her getting her hair and nails done before she begins working on the film from Friday.

The photos showed Priyanka wearing a mask while getting a manicure. Her hair was also covered in plastic sheets as she got a new colour job. “Prep...starting text for you on Friday,” she wrote with the photos.

Text For You is Sony’s Screen Gems romantic drama which also stars Sam Heughan. Music icon Celine Dion also plays an important part in the movie. The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel of the same name. The plot revolves around a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out that the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind.

In the remake, the music and influence of Dion, known for her Oscar-winning love ballad My Heart Will Go On from Titanic and other inspirational songs like The Power of Love, gives them the courage to give love a chance again.

 

The film is being directed by Jim Strouse who has also written the script, which Lauryn Kahnis will be re-writing. Text For You, is being bankrolled by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein.

Priyanka also has The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes up for release. Both the films will arrive on Netflix.

