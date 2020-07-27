Ray Fisher’s challenge to Joss Whedon after calling him ‘unprofessional’: ‘I invite him to sue me for slander’

hollywood

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:56 IST

Actor Ray Fisher, who has accused filmmaker Joss Whedon of unprofessional behaviour on the sets of 2017’s Justice League, has said that if his allegations are proven untrue, he’d like to invite Whedon to sue him for slander.

Whedon, known for directing the first two Avengers films, stepped in as a replacement director on Justice League, after original director Zack Snyder was forced to step down due to a personal tragedy.

Also read: Gal Gadot refused to shoot scene that sexualised Wonder Woman, director Joss Whedon brought in body double: report

“I don’t want to compare them in any way, shape or form,” Fisher said at the recent JusticeCon fan event. “But what I will say toward the Joss Whedon situation is obviously I put out some pretty strong words and some pretty strong comments about Joss Whedon, and every single one of those words, every single one of those comments, is true.”

Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film, in a tweet had called Whedon’s behaviour “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

He added, “It’s taken me two and a half years to get all the information I need to be able to build something that’s strong enough so people can’t dismiss it”. Fisher said he reached out to people involved with the film, and asked if they’d be willing to speak confidentially.

“People go, ‘Yeah, I would.’ And so we’re in the process of making sure that people can tell their stories in a confidential way that they don’t get any sort of retribution done against them,” he said. “We’re gonna get to the heart of everything. And if anything I said about that man is untrue, I invite him wholeheartedly to sue me for libel, to sue me for slander.”

Also read: Zack Snyder says he’d rather ‘set Justice League on fire’ than use a single shot filmed by Joss Whedon

The actor also responded to producer Jon Berg’s denial of his claims. “His denial of the situation, his denial of the enabling of that situation was asinine, it was tone deaf, and it was completely disrespectful to the situation,” Fisher said. “That man is scared. He should also be, because we’re going to get to the heart of it. And if you keep in mind, he did not deny that there was any unprofessional behaviour. He did not deny knowing about any individual behaviour. He said that ‘we’ — meaning, assuming ‘Geoff Johns and myself’ — ‘we did not enable any unprofessional behaviour.’ You can look at that statement and tell it’s a knee jerk statement of an individual who is scared.”

Fisher repeated that he isn’t afraid of the repercussions of his words. “I find myself in a place where I don’t have to justify the way in which I’m handling it,” he said. “Whatever happens to me with respect to my career or whatever that is, I could not care less.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more