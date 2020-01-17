e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Reese Witherspoon keeps getting surprise gifts from Beyonce after their Golden Globes run-in

Reese Witherspoon keeps getting surprise gifts from Beyonce after their Golden Globes run-in

Reese Witherspoon has received another bunch of gifts from Beyonce. Check out her happy new video.

hollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2020 19:50 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Reese Witherspoon got some really cool outfits from Beyonce.
Singer Beyonce Knowles has surprised actor Reese Witherspoon with another huge gift. Witherspoon showcased her love for Beyonce Knowles as she modelled the singer’s latest collection of Ivy Park x Adidas apparel in a playful new clip.

The actor donned several different ensembles from the line as she posed and fooled around in front of a bright orange backdrop, as she gushed over the surprise delivery, reports aceshowbiz.com.

 

“You guys, somebody told me that a big package is arriving. I don’t know what it is. Let’s go see,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.

While Witherspoon initially guessed the giant orange package could hold art, some balloons or movie posters, she opened to reveal the full collection of the Beyonce’s fashion line.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra wanted to marry girlfriend Akanksha Puri in 2020, she now wants him to wait

The Legally Blonde star then proceeded to model a few of the pieces for fans, complete with a little dance for each one. “Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive?” she captioned the video, referring to Beyonce’s fans. “Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!”

The special gift comes after Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay-Z gifted Witherspoon a case of Jay’s Armand de Brignac champagne after she shared an edited image of herself with the couple from the Golden Globes earlier this month, January 2020.

