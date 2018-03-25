Reese Witherspoon looks for stories that are ‘universal and relatable’

Actor-producer Reese Witherspoon has said that she wants to explore different aspects of “female experience” in her films.

The Big Little Lies star, who has produced projects such as Gone Girl and Wild, said she looks for stories that are “universal and relatable”, FemaleFirst reported.

“I try to find thing that are universal and relatable. My main directive has been, have a woman at the centre of it telling another aspect of the female experience. Gone Girl was like, ‘Is she psychotic? I don’t know.’ But it’s something that took an idea of the perfect girl and flipped it on its head,” Witherspoon said.

“With Wild, I loved the idea of a woman versus nature, you see man versus nature all the time,” she added.

The 42-year-old actor believes that it is still difficult for women to front films in Hollywood.

“I have to say, when I started it was a good time for women’s movies too. Women were the stars of their own movies. I got in a window where I made Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama.

“I could be the lead. It’s harder now. You don’t often see women being the star of movies. I had people say to me, ‘We have one movie that has a woman starring in it this year.’ We don’t need another,” Witherspoon said.

