Robin Williams’ co-star from Mork and Mindy says he groped, flashed her all the time but she didn’t mind

Robin Williams’ Mork and Mindy co-star Pam Dawber said the actor would repeatedly grope and flash her on the sets of their hit television show in the 1970s. However, she would excuse his antics as just a part of his playful personality.

“I had the grossest things done to me by him and I never took offence. I mean I was flashed, humped, bumped, grabbed. I think he probably did it to a lot of people … but it was so much fun,” she revealed to journalist Dave Iztkoff in his biography of Williams. His antics were not restricted to groping and flashing either. He would wrestle her, break wind on her and come on to the set totally naked. He also once poked an elderly female actor in between her buttocks with a cane.

Dawber called her relationship with Williams ‘sisterly’.

“If you put it on paper you would be appalled,” said Dawber, 66. “But somehow he had this guileless little thing that he would do – those sparkly eyes. He’d look at you, really playful, like a puppy, all of a sudden. And then he’d grab your tits and then run away. And somehow he could get away with it. It was the 70s, after all.”

The show’s director, Howard Stom said Williams would do all this things to kill boredom. “He’d be doing a paragraph and in the middle of it he would just turn and grab her ass. Or grab a breast. And we’d start again. I’d say, ‘Robin, there’s nothing in the script that says you grab Pam’s ass.’ And he’d say: ‘Oh, OK.’’’

Mork and Mindy was a comedy show that ran for four years from 1978. Williams played an alien who lived with a human female, played by Pam. After the success of the show, he went on to star in films like Dead Poets Society, Mrs Doubtfire,Good Morning Vietnam, Aladdin and more.

He committed suicide in 2014 due to depression.

