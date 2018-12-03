Rupert Grint to star in M Night Shyamalan’s series for Apple, says he almost quit Harry Potter

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint is set to star in filmmaker M Nigh Shyamalan's upcoming psychological thriller series for Apple. Tony Basgallop has penned the series which also stars Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger, reported Deadline.

The untitled project, which received a straight-to-series order, was created by Basgallop, who will write and executive produce the series. Shyamalan is executive producing and will direct the first episode.

The series will be produced by Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures, with the company’s Ashwin Rajan serving as executive producer alongside the Escape Artists team of Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve.

Tomorrow I begin shooting my show for Apple. Just handed over @GlassMovie to be delivered to the studios. Looking over the story boards for the pilot in my kitchen. Nervous. Like a film student. Want to deliver for everyone. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) November 26, 2018

The 30-year-old actor, who starred as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, said leaving the role behind was kind of a relief for him.

''The line between Ron and me became thinner with each film and I think we became virtually the same person. There's a lot of me in Ron and moving on was a massive adjustment because it was such a constant part of my life.

''I don't want to liken it to coming out of prison because it wasn't a prison, but it did feel like stepping out of an institution. It was nice to breathe the fresh air and now I'm really enjoying stepping further away from that blue-screen world," Grint told The Guardian. The actor said he even contemplated quitting the Harry Potter franchise while he was filming one of the movies.

''There were definitely times when I thought about leaving. Filming Harry Potter was a massive sacrifice; working from such a young age for such long periods and I definitely remember thinking during one extended break, 'This whole thing is so all consuming, do I really want to go back? Maybe it's just not for me.' I guess I was probably just being a teenager," he said.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 11:09 IST