Russo Bros announce Avengers 4 reshoot wrap with cryptic new photo. Can you decipher it?

It’s just a few months until Avengers 4 arrives in theatres and the director duo of Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo) is doing everything in its capacity to keep fans pacified. In a new tweet on Saturday, they announced that they have wrapped up the reshoots and also posted a picture to go with it.

The tweet simply read, “#wrapped” and the picture showed a bright blue beam of light. Fans are wondering what the picture could mean and speculations are piling up already. Some seem to have figured out that the picture means nothing and is simply a car’s headlight. Others saw the shape of a casket in it and wondered if it was Tony’s.

More replies on the tweet were simply memes, cartoon characters and GIFs of people squinting really hard to decode what it means. Everyone is mostly grappling at straws to figure out the mystery. Check out some funny replies:

If u think I’m gonna stare at this pic for hours, analyse every detail, spend days reading fan theories about what this means.... u right 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sYoJ50eAOB — Layne Ashlee (@laaayneaaashlee) October 13, 2018

pic.twitter.com/Rlyqo84CbD — Is The City That Never Sleeps out? (@spideyps4) October 13, 2018

Avengers 4 was simultaneously shot with Avengers: Infinity War. However, it required some reshoots which had been going on for months now. Actors Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian and more had been sharing pictures from the sets and keeping their fans up to date.

Recently, Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a farewell tweet to his character. The 37-year-old tweeted that his last shooting day on Avengers 4 was an “emotional day” and thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain American, saying it “has been an honor.”

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” he wrote in his tweet.

Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three Captain America films, including 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, as well as numerous team-up films.

The actor previously suggested he would soon depart the role. Earlier this year, Evans told The New York Times that wanted to “get off the train before they push you off.”

Avengers 4 is slated to open in May next year.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 18:32 IST