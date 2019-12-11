SAG Awards nominations: The Irishman and Game of Thrones score big; Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio to duke it out

hollywood

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the South Korean social satire Parasite, director Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit and Jay Roach’s post MeToo newsroom drama Bombshell have been nominated for the top prize at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards.

America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the film and TV nominees on Wednesday. Robert De Niro will receive the Life Achievement Award, presented by Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the television category, HBO’s Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies, Netflix’s Stranger Things and The Crown, and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale were nominated for Best Drama Ensemble. The 2020 ceremony will take place on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium.

While The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell led the film category with four nods apiece, Amazon’s The Marvellous Mrs Maisel led the TV field, also with four nominations.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford vs Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”



Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

