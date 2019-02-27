Serena Williams drops a shocking Avengers Endgame spoiler regarding Captain America, deletes post

As we inch closer to the release of Avengers: Endgame, the fan theories are piling up, as are the expectations. It seems the famous are in no way excluded from the phenomenon that is Marvel Cinematic Universe and its array of superheroes.

Tennis star Serena Williams was the culprit this time as she dropped a bomb in a video while she fangirled over Chris Evans aka Captain America at the Oscars red carpet. In a video Williams posted on Instagram, Chris Evans can be seen standing several feet away and the tennis star speaks with another person commenting how they’re pretending to take a selfie so that no one notices them recording the actor. At one point, she says, “I was devastated that he died in that movie, Avengers.”

While there is no way to check the veracity of the statement or the fact that Williams is aware of what really happens in Avengers: Endgame, a film whose story Marvel is keeping closely guarded, it did give fans a shock. In what made the events even more curious, Williams soon deleted the video but not before it found its way to various fansites.

While nothing is confirmed as of now, there are chances that Captain America may die in Avengers: Endgame. For one, Evans’ contract with Marvel is coming to an end. The actor had also shared an emotional tweet after the shooting for Avengers: Endgame wrapped up, with many fans taking it as confirmation that this is his last film as Captain America.

He later explained his tweet, saying it was not a spoiler for Avengers: Endgame. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 18:21 IST