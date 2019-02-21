Captain Marvel promo features Iron Man, Captain America and Twitter calls it best of the lot. Watch video

What makes a superhero? That is the question the new promo of Captain Marvel seems to be asking as it puts some of the existing Avengers and the newest addition to the class in the same video.

In a video with the caption, “Some are built. Some are made. Some are born. On March 8, witness the rise of a hero,” we see the genesis of Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and Thor’s superstardom. From Tony making the first Iron Man suit in Afghanistan, Rogers being transformed into Captain America and Thor being found worthy, we get a blast from the past till we head towards Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, said to be the most powerful addition.

“Discover what makes her a hero,” says the video.

The actor, who won the best actress Academy Award for Room, plays former US fighter pilot Carol Danvers in the highly anticipated film, set in the 1990s and which follows her path to becoming a superhero.

Fans were quick to anoint their favourite Captain Marvel promo. “Like if you’re excited for Captain Marvel!,” @crispygrfx wrote. “Probably my favourite TV spot for Captain Marvel,” @J_Tapo123 added.

With the movie featuring plenty of fights, Larson’s training included doing judo and pushing a Jeep, a video of which she shared on Instagram. “There’s something about pushing yourself beyond a threshold that’s comfortable, and then going even further than that,” Larson earlier told reporters in Singapore, “It was these moments ... of going beyond what you thought was possible... and it means sometimes that you end up on the floor crying, like begging for it to stop but all of that is who Carol is.”

The film has come in for a lot of praise after its first screening on Wednesday. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis wrote, “Fans of #CaptainMarvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple.” UPROXX’s Mike Ryan said the film’s villain, played by Ben Mendelsohn, was awesome and without him, the film would not have worked. Mashable’s Angie Han had the best reaction. “#CaptainMarvel: Well, Thanos is f**ked,” she wrote in a tweet.

Captain Marvel releases March 8.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 17:52 IST