 Captain Marvel early reactions are in: The MCU is complete, Thanos stands no chance in Avengers: Endgame
The early reactions for Captain Marvel are overwhelmingly positive. Several fans and critics have called it a worthy addition to the MCU.

hollywood Updated: Feb 20, 2019 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brie Larson in and as Captain Marvel.

The embargo on social media reactions to Marvel’s latest film, Captain Marvel was lifted on Wednesday and we have happy news to report. The response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive with some calling it the perfect prequel film before Avengers: Endgame.

Many film critics and Marvel fans who were part of the special screening shared their reactions to the film on Twitter. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis assured fans that they will love the film. “Fans of #CaptainMarvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple,” he wrote in a tweet. UPROXX’s Mike Ryan said the film’s villain, played by Ben Mendelsohn, was awesome and without him, the film would not have worked. He also said the film was surprisingly weird in a ‘Rey in mirror palace’ sort of a way. However, Mashable’s Angie Han had the best reaction. “#CaptainMarvel: Well, Thanos is f**ked,” she wrote in a tweet.

More fans loved the cat, Goose. Den of Geeks’ Kayti Burt said ‘Cat people will love this movie’. Cinemablend’s Sarah El-Mahmoud wrote, “Nick Fury & Goose will steal your heart.”

Brie Larson also won over the fans as the sassy female superhero that was missing from the MCU. “The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding #CaptainMarvel to the mix. Really fell for @brielarson’s sass, strength & energy in the role,” wrote Perri Nemiroff of Collider. Jacki Jing of IGN wrote, “Great to finally see this kick-butt heroine in action.”

Check out more reactions here:

Captain Marvel is out on March 8. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 24.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 20:54 IST

