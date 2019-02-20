Captain Marvel early reactions are in: The MCU is complete, Thanos stands no chance in Avengers: Endgame

The embargo on social media reactions to Marvel’s latest film, Captain Marvel was lifted on Wednesday and we have happy news to report. The response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive with some calling it the perfect prequel film before Avengers: Endgame.

Many film critics and Marvel fans who were part of the special screening shared their reactions to the film on Twitter. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis assured fans that they will love the film. “Fans of #CaptainMarvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple,” he wrote in a tweet. UPROXX’s Mike Ryan said the film’s villain, played by Ben Mendelsohn, was awesome and without him, the film would not have worked. He also said the film was surprisingly weird in a ‘Rey in mirror palace’ sort of a way. However, Mashable’s Angie Han had the best reaction. “#CaptainMarvel: Well, Thanos is f**ked,” she wrote in a tweet.

More fans loved the cat, Goose. Den of Geeks’ Kayti Burt said ‘Cat people will love this movie’. Cinemablend’s Sarah El-Mahmoud wrote, “Nick Fury & Goose will steal your heart.”

Brie Larson also won over the fans as the sassy female superhero that was missing from the MCU. “The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding #CaptainMarvel to the mix. Really fell for @brielarson’s sass, strength & energy in the role,” wrote Perri Nemiroff of Collider. Jacki Jing of IGN wrote, “Great to finally see this kick-butt heroine in action.”

Brie Larson has been receiving unanimous praise from critics for her performance as Carol Danvers in #CaptainMarvel! pic.twitter.com/pYMuKaoQrj — Brie Larson News (@BrieLNews) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel was my ultimate 90s nerd girl fever dream + a cat. 💕🐈 💫 ✈️ Ben Mendelssohn gives Samuel L Jackson a run for his scene-stealer $$$. But it’s ultimately cool AF to see @brielarson harness the power of being "just a girl" 👸 pic.twitter.com/bFHUwa3Gb8 — Angelique Jackson (@angelique814) February 20, 2019

There are TWO end credits scenes on #CaptainMarvel and you'll want to stick around for both. Without saying too much, it's the pilot and final episode of the television series Friends. Prepare to leave the theater somehow even MORE hyped for AVENGERS: ENDGAME 🙌 — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) February 20, 2019

The film is an important milestone for Marvel. #CaptainMarvel represents all that is possible when thought meets with desire, passion, and creativity to create a world in which women are encouraged to succeed and thrive. — ︽✵︽ Thanos ︽✵︽ (@FightOnTwist) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a welcome addition to the #MCU. The movie is really well done with some great moments. #benmendelsohn steals almost every scene he's in. @brielarson literally shines in the role. So ready for #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/GET0socRjl — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel was a lot of fun! Just enough ‘90s nostalgia without overdoing it. Brie Larson is great. Ditto Sam Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn. Goose the cat is purr-fect. Some nice surprises and clever decisions throughout. Cool sci-fi elements. And funny! Thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/PzzxXir8pZ — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is out on March 8. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 24.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 20:54 IST