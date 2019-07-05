Spider-Man Far From Home day 1 box office collection: Marvel casts web on desi audience again, film opens with Rs 10 crore

Marvel Studios’ latest offering, Spider-Man: Far From Home has registered a great opening at the Indian box office. The film made Rs 10 crore on first day of its release.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of the film on Friday. “#Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India... #SpiderManFarFromHome casts its web at the BO... Embarks on a flying start... Thu Rs 10.05 cr Nett BOC [1945 screens]. India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: Rs 12.10 cr. #SpiderMan,” he wrote in his tweet.

The film had a great start at the box office in North America as well. It earned over USD 39.2 million on the first day as it hit around 4600 screens in the country. With this amount, the latest Spider-Man flick surpasses the record held by the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man which opened with USD 35 million on its first day, reported Variety.

While a double-digit collection is more than most Hindi films could expect on first day, it is still a far cry from its predecessor Avenger: Endgame’s opening. The film made Rs 53 crore on its first day, making it the most successful opener of this year and the second most successful of all time after Baahubali, which made Rs 120 crore on its first day.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was produced on a budget of around USD 160 million. Directed by Jon Watts, the film has Tom Holland’s Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Avengers: Endgame.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 14:50 IST