Terminally ill kid who wanted to meet an Avenger dies. Got messages from Chris Evans and more

Eleven-year-old Emilio Pachon, the terminally ill boy who had wished to greet Avengers actors, has died. He was suffering from cancer from neurofibromatosis and passed away at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for his family’s Genes Foundation told Newsday.

News about Pachon went viral on social media after Shannon Bream from Fox News put a request online on his behalf that he wanted to connect with one of the actors in the Marvel franchise.

Stars such as Chris Evans (Captain America from Avengers), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Zachary Levi (Fandral in two Thor movies) and Chloe Bennet (TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) came forward.

Pachon had received videos from Evans, Levi, Bennet, Ant Man star Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, who plays James Rhodes/War Machine and Paul Bettany (Vision) from the MCU.

Benedict Wong, who portrays factotum Wong in Doctor Strange, and another Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson).

“He saw all but the last one he received, from Zachary Levi, before becoming unconscious. But they played it for him and they believe he heard it,” foundation spokeswoman Mayelei Gaunaurd said.

Reynolds was also reported to have sent a video, but Gaunaurd said it had not yet arrived.

Bream also took to Twitter to confirm Pachano’s death and expressed gratitude to the several people who helped made the ailing child’s dream come true.

“Twitterverse, young Emilio has lost his fight. Thank you to the thousands who pitched in so that he could hear from some of his heroes in his last days. You lit up his hospital room and blessed his family. Emilio’s simple request launched an avalanche of goodness and miracles.”

She also shared a link to the book, The Mindless Boy, written by Pachon.

“Please pray for Emilio’s loved ones as they now grieve his passing. He wrote a book last year, and all profits go to the foundation they started to help other families facing the same struggles,” she wrote.

