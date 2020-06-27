e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Text messages of Johnny Depp allegedly demanding drugs revealed in explicit detail at court hearing

Text messages of Johnny Depp allegedly demanding drugs revealed in explicit detail at court hearing

A text exchange between Johnny Depp and his assistant, in which the actor allegedly demands drugs while filming in Australia, has been revealed during a court trial.

hollywood Updated: Jun 27, 2020 14:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Johnny Depp arrives for the screening of the film Minamata during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin.
Johnny Depp arrives for the screening of the film Minamata during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin.(AP)
         

Records of text exchanges between actor Johnny Depp and his assistant Nathan Holmes have been introduced at a recent hearing, ahead of Depp’s lawsuit trial against a British news organisation, which published a story claiming that he had physically abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp denies the claims, as well as the implication that he failed to reveal his drug abuse in the proceedings.

Depp’s lawyer said, according to Mirror online, that the actor’s drug use has nothing to do with the subject of the trial, which is whether or not he attacked his ex-wife. The news organisation’s lawyer, however, said that Depp went on a drug spree before holding Heard ‘hostage’ for three days in Australia, during which he allegedly assaulted her.

Also read: Johnny Depp’s former romantic partners come to his defence in domestic violence case

In text messages to his assistant, lawyer Adam Wolanski said that it was clear that Depp was trying to arrange for ecstasy and cocaine. “We should have more happy pills - can you?” Depp wrote, which Wolanski said is a reference to ecstasy. Depp texted Holmes to ask “where’s the other one?”, to which Holmes replied: “There was 2g in that jar.” Wolanski said: “That is a reference to grams, grams of coke.” Holmes told Depp that “the guy only carries two a day” because “if he’s caught with more than two here it’s 20 years in prison,” and that he was “getting more in the morning.”

Also read: Johnny Depp says ex-wife Amber Heard sliced his finger off, and it ‘erupted like Vesuvius’

Shortly after the three-day episode, Depp texted Holmes, asking, “May I be ecstatic again?” On the same day, he texted saying, “need more whitey stuff ASAP.” Subsequent texts by the actor revealed his growing impatience with the procurement of the drugs, Wolanski said. “F**king give me the goddamn numbers, I will take care of this s**t, don’t bother,” Depp texted Holmes. Holmes replied, “If they don’t have it, I can’t get it. It’s someone that works on the film, not a professional dealer. I will bring it to you.”

Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary. They were married from 2015 to 2017.

