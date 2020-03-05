The Batman: Robert Pattinson poses with his sleek new Batmobile, fans are still feeling Affleck hangover

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 09:05 IST

Filmmaker Matt Reeves has shared three brand new pictures of Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader from his upcoming film, The Batman. The photos also mark the first look at his stunning new Batmobile.

“#TheBatman,” Matt captioned the three, dimly lit pictures. They show Pattinson in full costume, standing next to the car, all by himself, under a non-functioning traffic light. His full Batsuit is also seen clearly.

The new Batmobile looks rather understated, especially when compared to what Zack Snyder gave Ben Affleck in his Batman v Superman. And fans aren’t too happy about it. Many replied on Matt’s tweet, saying how the car feels like a letdown. “Just when you think it can’t get any worse...Serious DOWNGRADE,” wrote one. “Sponsored by Dodge Challenger ... not my #Batman , not my #Batmobile!,” wrote another. “That exposed engine is going to be great for deflecting bullets,” wrote another.

Sigh...nothing will ever live up to this again huh pic.twitter.com/qgA3yDn0Ea — 214 (@burner398) March 4, 2020

One by a director who just gave up and selected "Knight Rider" design and the other by a visionary genius who directed the best batman action sequence ever.. pic.twitter.com/ZKylA7KZV8 — Androider (@LazyAndroids) March 4, 2020

How does this film look even worse the more you show of it? — GalanDun (@Hammermor) March 4, 2020

What a difference..... My God!!!@wbpictures, did you get the CW car and suit??



You guys are broke??#TheBattinson#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/cGldXwZsN5 — George Seia 🇧🇷 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@GeorgeSeia) March 4, 2020

That don’t look like a multi millionaire Bruce Wayne. Instead it looks like he ordered his Batmobile off of https://t.co/MHinl4POlB. — Danny Jones (@danny_jones04) March 5, 2020

But there were also a few who loved the new car. Actor Elijah Woods of Lord of the Rings told Matt he’s excited about the film. “S**t yes! cannot wait for what you’re crafting, Matt,” he wrote in a tweet. “Batmobile is amazing! But lets talk turkey... that suit also looks amazing! Scalloped cape is back (no flat bottom junk) Ears look wicked along with the cowl AND the cape drapes over the shoulders,” wrote a fan.”

Earlier last month, Matt had revealed Pattinson’s first look as Batman with a special camera test video. In the short clip, Pattinson, dressed as the caped crusader, was seen approaching the camera that is set in a dark room, saturated in red light. First capturing the superhero’s official logo on the chest, the camera then moved upward to show the actor with the iconic cowl. Michael Giacchino’s thunderous and emphatic score rang aloud in the background.

Pattinson is taking on a part that was previously played by the likes of Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, among others. Joining him in the film are Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2021.

