The Batman: Robert Pattinson poses with his sleek new Batmobile, fans are still feeling Affleck hangover

Matt Reeves has chosen a sleek new Batmobile for his Batman which actually looks like a car rather than a war tank for a change. However, not everyone is feeling it.

Mar 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Matt Reeves has shared new pictures from The Batman.
         

Filmmaker Matt Reeves has shared three brand new pictures of Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader from his upcoming film, The Batman. The photos also mark the first look at his stunning new Batmobile.

“#TheBatman,” Matt captioned the three, dimly lit pictures. They show Pattinson in full costume, standing next to the car, all by himself, under a non-functioning traffic light. His full Batsuit is also seen clearly.

 

The new Batmobile looks rather understated, especially when compared to what Zack Snyder gave Ben Affleck in his Batman v Superman. And fans aren’t too happy about it. Many replied on Matt’s tweet, saying how the car feels like a letdown. “Just when you think it can’t get any worse...Serious DOWNGRADE,” wrote one. “Sponsored by Dodge Challenger ... not my #Batman , not my #Batmobile!,” wrote another. “That exposed engine is going to be great for deflecting bullets,” wrote another.

 

 

 

 

 

But there were also a few who loved the new car. Actor Elijah Woods of Lord of the Rings told Matt he’s excited about the film. “S**t yes! cannot wait for what you’re crafting, Matt,” he wrote in a tweet. “Batmobile is amazing! But lets talk turkey... that suit also looks amazing! Scalloped cape is back (no flat bottom junk) Ears look wicked along with the cowl AND the cape drapes over the shoulders,” wrote a fan.”

Earlier last month, Matt had revealed Pattinson’s first look as Batman with a special camera test video. In the short clip, Pattinson, dressed as the caped crusader, was seen approaching the camera that is set in a dark room, saturated in red light. First capturing the superhero’s official logo on the chest, the camera then moved upward to show the actor with the iconic cowl. Michael Giacchino’s thunderous and emphatic score rang aloud in the background.

Pattinson is taking on a part that was previously played by the likes of Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, among others. Joining him in the film are Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2021.

Hollywood News