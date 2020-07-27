The Kissing Booth 3 shot in secret, will release on Netflix in 2021

hollywood

The third instalment of Netflix’s popular teen romance franchise, The Kissing Booth, has already been shot and will premiere on the streaming platform next year. The news comes days after the sequel for the rom-com debuted on the streaming service.

According to Deadline, actors Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald are all set to return for the third movie.

“We filmed two and three at the exact same time,” Courtney shared during a YouTube live with the cast. “It was the hardest secret to keep ever,” King added, saying that filming was tricky because “in one day we’d be filming both.” Netflix also announced the third instalment in the franchise on Twitter.

“It’s official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021,” the streaming platform posted on its official page. The first The Kissing Booth, which came out in May 2018, was based on the Beth Reekles self-published coming-of-age novel. The film, directed and adapted by Vince Marcello, became Netflix’s most rewatched movie in 2018.

It followed Elle (King), a teenager whose romance with high school senior and bad boy Noah (Elordi) puts her lifelong friendship with Noah’‘s younger brother, Lee (Courtney), at risk. The sequel picked up with Noah at Harvard and Elle in her senior year of high school.

The film sees Elle taking care of a long-distance relationship, enrolling into her dream college with best friend Lee, and a close friendship with a good-looking new classmate Marco (Perez). But as Noah becomes close to a college girl (Richardson-Sellers), it is a test of Elle’s trust on him.

