The Lion King box office collection day 2: Simba threatens Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, collects Rs 30 crore

The Lion King, Disney remake of the classic animated film, showed massive growth at the box office on its second day of release. The film witnessed a 70% jump in ticket sales on its first Saturday, and made Rs 19.15 crore.

The film has collected over Rs 30 crore in two days after opening at Rs 11 crore on Friday. Sharing the box office figures of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “TheLionKing is remarkable on Day 2... As predicted, kids and families throng cinema halls, resulting in biz hitting [near] optimum levels at places... Day 3 will be huge again... Eyes Rs 50 cr+ weekend... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr. Total: Rs 30.21 cr. India biz. All versions.”

This is much higher than the last big Hollywood release, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Marvel superhero film had opened to Rs 10 crore and collected Rs 30 crore in three days. The Lion King opened in China a week before its release in the US and India. .

The Hindi version of the film has Shah Rukh Khan giving his voice to Mufasa, and his son Aryan Khan as Simba. Mufasa and Simba have been voiced by James Earl Jones and Donald Glover in the English version, respectively.

The Lion King comes a week after Hrithik Roshan’s Bollywood release, Super 30 and is expected to pose stiff competition. The film continues to remain steady at the box office and is now set to enter the Rs 100 crore club. It collected Rs 8.53 crore on its second Saturday, which took its total collection to Rs 88.90 crore.

Updating the box office collections of the film, Taran tweeted, “Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat... Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend... Should hit Rs 100 cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz.”

