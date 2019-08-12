The Lion King India box office: Disney blockbuster makes Rs 150 crore, is 7th biggest film of 2019
Disney’s remake of The Lion King has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the India box office. The film made over Rs 6 crore in its fourth weekend, taking its nett total to Rs 150.09 crore. Its gross earnings in India stand at Rs 178 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter on Monday. He wrote that the film crossed the Rs 150 crore milestone on its 24th day of release. The Lion King is the second highest Hollywood earner in India this year, behind Avengers: Endgame, which has grossed over Rs 400 crore, and is the biggest film of the year.
Worldwide, The Lion King has made over $1.3 billion, making it the highest grossing animated film of all time, as well as the highest grossing film in Disney’s slate of remakes, which also includes the billion-dollar success, Aladdin.
The Lion King has been classified as an animated film because of its state-of-the-art photorealistic technology. It has overtaken the $1.2 billion Frozen to claim the title. Director Jon Favreau’s previous film, the live-action/animation hybrid, The Jungle Book, concluded its worldwide run with just under $1 billion. It made almost Rs 200 crore in India, thanks to the story’s familiarity among local audiences.
Disney utilised a similar release strategy for The Lion King, getting actor Shah Rukh Khan to voice Mufasa in the Hindi dub version of the film, alongside his real-life son Aryan, who voiced Simba. The original English version features the voices of Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and others.
