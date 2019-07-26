The Lion King India box office: Disney remake crosses Rs 80 crore mark after one week

The Lion King is ruling the box-office. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, is performing remarkably well at the India box office and has crossed Rs 80 crore mark in one week.

The Disney remake has raked in a total of Rs 81.57 crore in just seven days of its run at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on Twitter. The film, which hit theatres on last Friday, garnered a decent Rs 11.06 crore on its first day, and quickly picked up the pace and emerged as the third biggest Hollywood opener of all time.

The film saw an increase in numbers on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs 19.15 crore and Rs 24.54 crore respectively, paving its way to the Rs 50 crore club.

#TheLionKing is a success story... Puts up a fantastic total in Week 1... Biz in Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 5.65 cr. Total: ₹ 81.57 cr. India biz. All versions. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

The movie witnessed a decline on Monday and Tuesday, minting Rs 7.90 crore and Rs 7.02 crore respectively and recorded even smaller numbers on Wednesday and Thursday, earning Rs 6.25 crore and Rs 5.65 crore, taking its grand total to Rs 81.57 crore.

The film crossed Rs 50 crore mark on Monday, becoming the second Hollywood movie to join the club post opening weekend in 2019, the first one being Avengers: Endgame. With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is directed by Jon Favreau.

The Disney film features Donald Glover lending his voice to Simba and John Oliver as Zazu and Seth Rogen lends his voice to Pumbaa. The film had hit the theatres on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 17:35 IST