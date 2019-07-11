The Lion King’s Donald Glover supports Halle Bailey amid The Little Mermaid casting backlash

Donald Glover is the latest Hollywood name to come forward in support of Halle Bailey amid criticism for her casting as the lead in The Little Mermaid, saying the young actor has “earned” the role.

Bailey being cast in the title role made headlines last week as the critics maintained the character should be white and red-headed like the 1989 animated character, with others accused them of perpetuating racism.

Glover gave a shout-out to the young actor-singer and urged her not to pay attention to the negativity around the debate.

“I thought that was so special. We were just watching that film. I’m like, that’s such a great story but I’m just like, I dunno.”I just hope that she’s like having fun and don’t let anybody make you feel the opposite of how you want to feel. It’s a very special role and you earned it, so I hope you’re listening,” he told E! News.

Glover was speaking at the premiere of The Lion King, which Bailey also attended with her sister-collaborator, Chloe.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 16:53 IST