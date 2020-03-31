TikTok user’s dad looks exactly like Anton Ego from Ratatouille. Watch transformation video

hollywood

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:04 IST

A TikTok user has shared a transformation video featuring his father, whom he is convinced looks exactly like Anton Ego from the Disney film Ratatoiulle. In the short video, the TikTok user conducts a quick makeover of his dad, ending with the big reveal.

Anton Ego is the tough to please restaurant critic in the classic Disney animated film, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. He’s bespectacled and wears a scarf. In the film, Ego, voiced by Peter O’Toole, is pitted against Remy, a rat with great talent for cooking, voiced by Patton Oswalt.

This dude’s dad really looks like the food critic from Ratatouille 😂 pic.twitter.com/l4RWPrUbR3 — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 29, 2020

A scene towards the end of the film, in which Ego tastes Remy’s Ratatouille and is transported to his youth, has become extremely popular, as well as a source of memes and GIFs.

The video, shared by First We Feast, has been ‘liked’ over 30000 times. Director Brad Bird responded to the tweet and wrote, “We’ve both seen it. Tweeted about it. Love it.” In the video, the TikTok user goes about transforming his dad by slicking his hair back, adding some makeup, and putting him in appropriate wardrobe.

“Mate this dad is a champ,” one person wrote. “Dad is adorable. This is the sweetest goofiness ever,” wrote another. Ratatouille was released in 2007, and went on to make over $600 million worldwide. According to the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus, “Fast-paced and stunningly animated, Ratatouille adds another delightfully entertaining entry—and a rather unlikely hero—to the Pixar canon.”

Brad Bird went on to direct Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Tomorrowland, and Incredibles 2.

