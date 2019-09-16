To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor is in India. See pics from her Mumbai trip

hollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:10 IST

The star of Netflix’s hit film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lana Condor, is in India. The actor has been sharing pictures from her trip to Mumbai on Instagram stories.

She shared a picture of a chocolate cake, presented to her on arrival. “We love you a lot Lara Jean. Dear Condor family, welcome to Mumbai,” the icing on the cake read. The message makes it seem as if Lana in on a family trip to India.

“OMG thank you Ruchi! You and your colleagues are the sweetest ever,” she wrote alongside the picture. Another photo showed her feeling tired after her 18 hour flight. Lana also shared pictures of various Mumbai landmarks like the Gateway of India, The Taj Palace Hotel and the Marine Drive.

Lana Condor’s pictures of Mumbai.

Before heading to India, Lana was in South Korea two days ago. She shared a picture from Seoul on Instagram as well. “Got the pizza, got the wine, got the fit,” she captioned the post.

Lana will reunite with her To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before co-star Noah Centino in the two sequels, the first of which releases on February 12. Meanwhile, they began shooting for part three in August.

The two made the announcement on Instagram. In a video shared by Centineo, who plays the role of Patrick in the original film, the actors said: “Hey guys! We are on set of To All The Boys... 3. We are shooting To All The Boys... 3.... This is the coolest thing we have been keeping as a secret for a long time and it has been hard!”

“We also have the release date for To All The Boys 2...PS I Still Love you premieres February 12,” the two said. A video shared by Netflix on Instagram suggested that newcomer Jordan Fisher will step in as Lara’s new love interest in the sequel.

Also read: Avengers Endgame: High school kids recreate climax fight scene, Mark Ruffalo calls it ‘mind blowing’. Watch

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is based on Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy, which follows high schooler Lara Jean’s romantic entanglements.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 17:10 IST