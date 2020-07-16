Tom Hanks recalls Covid-19 experience, says he had a ‘sore butt’ and bones felt like ‘soda crackers’

hollywood

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:14 IST

Actor Tom Hanks has spoken about his experience with the coronavirus. Hanks and his wife, singer Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to reveal their diagnosis, earlier this year. They were in Australia.

“We had no idea how it could have happened, where it could have happened,” Hanks told host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. “Other than a headache, she had a higher fever than I did, she had horrible nausea,” Hanks continued, stressing that the experience was very different for the both of them.

“I had bones that felt like they were made out of soda crackers,” Hanks continued. “Every time I moved around it felt like something was cracking inside of me.” He also described being fatigued and “having really sore butt.”

The couple was immediately moved to a hospital after testing positive, and were met by doctors in PPE kits. “Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd,” he said.

Also read: When Tom Hanks told Irrfan Khan ‘I am going to steal from you everything I possibly can’

In an earlier interview to the Guardian, Hanks said emphasised on the importance of taking basic precautions. “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things, I just think shame on you,” he said.

The actor was last seen on screen in the Apple TV+ original film, Greyhound. The World War 2 drama received positive reviews.

Follow @htshowbiz for more