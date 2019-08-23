Tom Holland suffers another blow, his Uncharted movie hits roadblock after director departs

hollywood

In a double whammy for actor Tom Holland this week, director Dan Trachtenberg has exited his much-awaited Uncharted adaptation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures has confirmed Trachtenberg's departure and the studio is now engaged in discussions with other directors to replace him. Trachtenberg boarded the project in January this year after Shawn Levy exited it over scheduling issues.

The film is based on the PlayStation video game series that follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, to be portrayed by Holland. It will chronicle Drake's first encounter with the professional rogue Sullivan.

Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins have penned the script. The project will be produced by PlayStation Productions alongside Chuck Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad.

Holland, who made a name for himself with his version of superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is currently looking at uncertainty over his future as the web-slinger after a break up between Sony and Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

