Top 6 Avengers stars made $340 million in 2019: Chris Hemsworth beats Robert Downey Jr in Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list

Forbes’ recent list of the top 100 highest paid entertainers in the world has shed a light on how much the stars of the Avengers franchise made in 2019. Surprisingly, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth leads the pack, followed by Iron Man Robert Downey Jr.

Downey Jr has consistently been the highest paid member of the Marvel family, but the list takes into account earnings from beyond just the MCU. Hemsworth made a reported $76.4 million, putting him at the number 24 spot. Downey Jr follows with $66 million. Bradley Cooper, who plays the CGI character Rocket Raccoon in the MCU, made $57 million; Scarlett Johansson made $56 million; Chris Evans made $43.5 million and Paul Rudd made $41 million. Hemsworth most recently appeared in Men in Black: International.

Cooper also directed the box office hit A Star is Born; Johansson signed a lucrative deal to produce the upcoming solo Black Widow film. Downey Jr, meanwhile, was reported to have earned upwards of $90 million for both Avengers 3 and 4. A big reason why the recent Spider-Man: Far From Home cost less to produce than Spider-Man: Homecoming is because it didn’t feature Downey Jr.

In total, Forbes reports, the six Marvel actors earned a combined total of $340 million. “Celebrities such as Downey and Johansson currently have extreme leverage to demand enormous compensation packages from studios investing hundreds of millions of dollars in making tent-pole films, such as The Avengers series,” the report quoted entertainment lawyer David Chidekel of Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae as saying.

Avengers: Endgame has made $2.773 billion at the global box office, putting it a mere $15 million shy of beating Avatar’s all-time record. The top 100 list was topped by Taylor Swift.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 14:19 IST