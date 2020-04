Val Kilmer says he couldn’t wait to kiss Angelina Jolie, fell for her while making Alexander

hollywood

Actor Val Kilmer fell for actor Angelina Jolie on the set of their 2004 film Alexander and dreamed of a future with the Oscar winner. Kilmer said that the two became intimate while making the Oliver Stone film and he thought he might have a chance of dating her after her split from actor Billy Bob Thornton back then, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We developed a friendship. I was around when Angie's mom (Marcheline Bertrand) was losing her battle with cancer. They were living in her mom's favourite hotel. Or maybe it was Angie's. I happened to be staying there myself. It was meaningful and mortal and effortless and exquisite," Kilmer recalls in his new memoir I'm Your Huckleberry, according to Us Weekly.

He told Stone he thought the pair's film, in which he played King Philip II opposite Jolie's Queen Olympias, should feature flashbacks of the screen couple's torrid romance and the director agreed. "I was only half kidding," he wrote. Kilmer admitted that the filmmaker "didn't pick up on the humour."

"I couldn't wait to kiss Angie, buy her (a) Gulfstream jet and have V+J painted in rainbow glory on the tail. She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct." A year later in 2005 Jolie fell in love with her Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Brad Pitt.

