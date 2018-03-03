 Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway return to Oscars 2018 | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 03, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway return to Oscars 2018

If one remembers the s.n.a.f.u last year, the two were partly responsible for it, where La La Land was mistakenly named the Best Picture, instead of Moonlight.

hollywood Updated: Mar 03, 2018 13:32 IST
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway present the Best Picture at Oscars 2017. (REUTERS)
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway present the Best Picture at Oscars 2017. (REUTERS)

The pair of Hollywood veterans, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, will once again be back on stage to present the Best Picture award at the 2018 Oscars

According to TMZ, Beatty and Dunaway participated in rehearsals on Thursday evening, where the latter reportedly said onstage, “Presenting is better the second time around,” to which the former responded, “The winner is Gone With the Wind.”

On that note, if one remembers the s.n.a.f.u last year, the two were partly responsible for it, where La La Land was mistakenly named the Best Picture, instead of Moonlight.

Beatty was actually given the Best Actress card to read, which Ema Stone previously accepted.

more from hollywood
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you