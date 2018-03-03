Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway return to Oscars 2018

The pair of Hollywood veterans, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, will once again be back on stage to present the Best Picture award at the 2018 Oscars

According to TMZ, Beatty and Dunaway participated in rehearsals on Thursday evening, where the latter reportedly said onstage, “Presenting is better the second time around,” to which the former responded, “The winner is Gone With the Wind.”

On that note, if one remembers the s.n.a.f.u last year, the two were partly responsible for it, where La La Land was mistakenly named the Best Picture, instead of Moonlight.

Beatty was actually given the Best Actress card to read, which Ema Stone previously accepted.