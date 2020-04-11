e-paper
Home / Hollywood / When Avengers director Joe Russo admitted Rajinikanth almost inspired climax of Age of Ultron

When Avengers director Joe Russo admitted Rajinikanth almost inspired climax of Age of Ultron

Director Joe Russo revealed in 2019 that a sequence in Rajinikanth’s Robot almost inspired the climax of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

hollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Iron Man in a still from Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Iron Man in a still from Avengers: Age of Ultron.
         

During the India leg of the press tour for Avengers: Endgame in 2019, director Joe Russo revealed that a sequence in Rajinikanth’s film Robot almost inspired the climax of Avengers: Age of Ultron. The second Avengers film was directed, like the first, by Joss Whedon. Joe and his brother Anthony directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

He told reporters in Mumbai, “Robot almost influenced the climactic moments in Avengers: Age of Ultron. So, you know in Robot where all the robots come together and form the snake? So, there was a moment when all the ultrons in Ultron come together to form a large ultron and the Avengers had to fight that and that was inspired directly by that sequence in Robot.”

Also read: Black Widow’s alternate death scene from Avengers Endgame shared online, it’s more heartbreaking than original. Watch

Russo also said that he admired the action in Salman Khan’s Dabanng. “I’m an action director,” he said, “so I saw Dabangg years ago, I still have to see Dabangg 2. I thought the camera work was great in those films and the tone, energy was great.”

The Russos will also work with Priyanka Chopra on an upcoming Amazon Prime series. After spearheading Endgame to the top of the all-time box office grossers list, the brothers will next produce Netflix’s Extraction, starring Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth. The film is written by Joe, and was largely shot in India. The brothers’ next film as directors is Cherry, in which they will reunite with another Avengers star, Tom Holland.

