When Kate Winslet was recognised as Rose from Titanic in Himalayas

hollywood

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:01 IST

Hollywood star Kate Winslet says she was overwhelmed when an old man in the Himalayas recognised her as Rose from Titanic during her trip to India. The 44-year-old actor, who starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson) in the 1997 blockbuster as Rose DeWitt Bukater, said the moment made her emotional.

“Titanic was everywhere. A couple of years after it come out, I went to India.I was walking in the foothills of the Himalayas, just me with my backpack on my back and a man came towards me with a walking stick - he must have been 85 and was blind in one eye.

“He looked at me and said, ‘You - ‘Titanic’.I said yes and he just put his hand on his heart and said, ‘Thank you’. I burst into tears. It really helped me understand how much that film had given to so many people,” Winslet told Candis magazine.

Also read: Karan Johar proudly shows off grey hair as his lockdown look: ‘Let me start behaving like my age for once’

The actor said she is proud of the James Cameron-directed movie, but the “huge success” made her uncomfortable. “I was leading quite a public life, which I was not prepared for at all. All of a sudden, people were looking at me, talking about me - I would read or hear things about me which were just untrue. I’m only human and that hurt!

“My twenties were a bit of a roller coaster, in fact, with some amazing times but some hard times too. These days I look back and think, ‘Whew - I went through all of that?’‘‘ she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more