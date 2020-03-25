Wonder Woman 1984 pushed back, rescheduled for August; ‘Looking forward to a brighter future ahead’, says Gal Gadot

hollywood

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 09:29 IST

One of the last big blockbuster films set to debut in spring, Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984, has been delayed until August as the coronavirus pandemic keeps theatres closed. The superhero movie was scheduled to premiere on June 5 in North America and will now debut August 14.

Warner Bros. also delayed the premieres of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights and Scooby-Doo film Scoob! indefinitely as studio executives try to assess when movie fans will be allowed back into cinemas.

Film-premiere delays are now commonplace, as rules on social gatherings prompted theatres in the US to close. Movie distributors make most of their money at the box office, and have largely opted to delay big-budget films rather than make them available on streaming platforms or take their chances in the few international markets that haven’t yet been ravaged by the pandemic.

“In these terrible times, when theatre owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th, 2020, in a theatre near you, and pray for better times for all by then,” Patty Jenkins, the film’s director, said on Twitter.

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 was one of the most anticipated films of the year, according to surveys from film websites IMDb and Fandango. It was one of the last remaining big-budget movies scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2020 that hadn’t been delayed, after the new James Bond film No Time to Die and Marvel instalment Black Widow were among those pushed back.

Also read: Theatre closures, releases cancelled: Four Bollywood actors who’ll be hit the hardest because of Covid-19 lockdown

The only two remaining big-budget movies set to come out in June are Walt Disney Co.’s animated film Soul and Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick. Disney has pushed back the release of its other big films, including Mulan, while Paramount delayed its thriller “A Quiet Place Part II.

Follow @htshowbiz for more