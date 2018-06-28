Wonder Woman 1984 shares first look at Kristen Wiig’s supervillain, Cheetah

Director Patty Jenkins shared the first look of Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah, our superhero’s arch nemesis, in Wonder Woman 1984. After that introduction, Kristen Wiig’s still from the film may come as a bit of anticlimax as she looks pretty unthreatening. The actor seems to be looking at a display at a natural history museum.

The photo appears from the time before her animal side – she has the strength and speed of a cheetah – overruled her mind.

In the comics, Cheetah is Wonder Woman’s prime foe. In life, as Barbara, she is an archaeologist and an heir to a vast fortune. However, it is not clear if the DC film will retain the original back story in Wonder Woman 1984.

Wonder Woman earned more than $821.9 million at the global box office and was critically acclaimed as well.

Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman in the sequel as Chris Pine returns as spy Steve Trevor. It has been revealed that the film is set in the ‘80s with Wonder Woman getting her new suit in the film.

Several other pictures and videos have also found their way online, including one in which Gadot can be seen racing down a street with a camera tracking her movements. Another set of pictures shows Diana interacting with Steve Trevor, both dressed in ‘80s outfits.

Jenkins has been sharing stills from the production; Wonder Woman 1984 is due out November 1, 2019.