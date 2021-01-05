e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins recalls ‘internal war’ with Warner Bros about film, says ‘they didn’t even want to read my script’

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins recalls ‘internal war’ with Warner Bros about film, says ‘they didn’t even want to read my script’

Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has said that when she was first hired to direct the film, her ideas were totally ignored and that no one even wanted to consider her script.

hollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows director Patty Jenkins, left, with actress Gal Gadot on the set of Wonder Woman 1984.
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows director Patty Jenkins, left, with actress Gal Gadot on the set of Wonder Woman 1984.(AP)
         

Director Patty Jenkins has offered more details that continue to alter the perception of how Wonder Woman was made. The filmmaker has been casually dropping tidbits of information that suggest her relationship with Warner Bros was rocky, going back to when she was first approached for the job in 2004.

She recently helmed Wonder Woman 1984, which debuted to muted critical reception on December 24 in India. The filmmaker said that initially, she was brought on board the project as a hired gun, when she was broke and jobless after her Oscar-winning debut feature, Monster.

“They wanted to hire me like a beard; they wanted me to walk around on set as a woman, but it was their story and their vision. And my ideas? They didn’t even want to read my script,” she said in an appearance on Marc Maron’s podcast. “There was such mistrust of a different way of doing things and a different point of view. So that was definitely happening, even when I first joined Wonder Woman it was like, ‘Uhh, yeah, ok, but let’s do it this other way.’ But I was like, ‘Women don’t want to see that. Her being harsh and tough and cutting people’s heads off, that’s not what— I’m a Wonder Woman fan, that’s not what we’re looking for.’ Still, I could feel that shaky nervousness [on their part] of my point of view.”

When the first Wonder Woman quickly became a critical and commercial success, the filmmaker was brought back for the sequel. In a recent interview, she revealed that the film’s final action sequence was a studio mandate, one that she didn’t agree with.

Also read: Wonder Woman 1984 movie review: Gal Gadot’s goddess-like charm barely saves a wonderless sequel

“The was an internal war on every level about what Wonder Woman should be,” she continued, adding that at one point, there were approximately 30 scripts for the film being considered. Despite Wonder Woman 1984’s lukewarm reception, both Jenkins and star Gal Gadot have signed on to return for a third instalment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
Sourav Ganguly fit enough to fly plane, run marathon: Dr Devi Shetty
Sourav Ganguly fit enough to fly plane, run marathon: Dr Devi Shetty
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Royal Enfield Himalayan 2021 to get Tripper Navigation, new colour scheme
Royal Enfield Himalayan 2021 to get Tripper Navigation, new colour scheme
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In